How to watch Derry Girls season 3: estimated Netflix release date

Derry Girls season 3 is currently airing in the UK, but if you live across the pond in the US or elsewhere, you may be waiting on the new installment to arrive on Netflix.

In the third series, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland, and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell return as school chums Erin, Clare, Orla, and Michelle, as the girls stress about their exam results and embark on some disastrous day trips. Dylan Llewellyn is back as the gang's downtrodden tagger on-ner James, too.

In the UK, a new episode is shown on Channel 4 every Tuesday night, and quickly becomes available on the broadcaster's catch-up platform, All4. Unfortunately, no official announcement has been made as to when they'll start appearing on Netflix in the US. Nevertheless, we've done out best to try and work out when the six episodes will be streaming. Keep scrolling to learn more on when Derry Girls season 3 may arrive on Netflix...

When could Derry Girls season 3 be coming to Netflix?

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for Derry Girls season 3. The new episodes are unlikely to arrive until the new season has finished airing in the UK – the final installment will release on May 17, so expect season 3 on Netflix after that.

Season 2 arrived on the streamer on August 2, 2019, and finished airing in the UK on April 9, 2019. If season 3 follows the same pattern, we can expect it to land around September 2022.

Season 1, though, didn't land on Netflix till December 21, 2018, after finishing in the UK on February 2018. Here's hoping the gap isn't that long. And considering just how highly-anticipated the new series is, Netflix will likely want to tighten that gap.

As for a Netflix UK release date, that's less clear – season 2 isn't streaming on the platform at all, so it doesn't seem season 3 will be, either. Derry Girls will likely remain an All4 exclusive.

