Demon's Souls scary new sounds are yet another mystery to solve

Demon's Souls players are getting the bejesus scared out of them by new and seemingly inexplicable sound effects.

There's already tons of speculation for what might be causing the sounds in the PS5 remake, as they were not present in the original PS3 version of the game. They're tough to describe, beyond, I dunno… like what a horror movie would play the first time you see the monster? They're alarming, especially because we don't know why they're happening.

Here's one player who had their otherwise peaceful visit to the Nexus disrupted, right in the middle of a shopping trip:

Creepy gong like sound in the Nexus... #DemonsSouls #PS5 Demon's Souls PS5 #PS5Share, #DemonsSouls pic.twitter.com/DvayZsNjqfNovember 17, 2020

And here's a video showing two more. The first one occurs out in the world in a quiet moment, understandably taking streamer Lance McDonald by surprise. The second occurs in the Nexus like the one above.

While streaming Demon's Souls remake last night, there were 2 very strange sound events that happened. Has anyone else heard these? Anyone got any idea what they might mean? pic.twitter.com/lkS41e4b75November 13, 2020

Initially players speculated that this may be related to changes in World Tendency, the enigmatic value that changes to reflect the aggregate actions of players. Demon's Souls developer Bluepoint did make some changes to make the concept of World Tendency easier to grasp, so it may have wanted to add back in a little more freaky uncertainty in the process.

As players feverishly try to reach the other side of Demon's Souls mysterious locked door , some are speculating that the sounds somehow tie in to that mystery as well. Players have successfully reached the exterior part of what lies on the other side, but invisible walls are keeping them from picking up the item that lurks just outside their reach.

Hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer to find out what all these enigmatic new embellishments - on what was already a very freaky game - mean.

