Dell launches the super-slim Alienware X14

Alienware has launched the brand new X14 gaming laptop, the brand's thinnest device to date, and a luxury option for those who don't need the flashiest graphics cards on the market. The X14 is now available direct at Dell US for $1,649.99, with the same configuration coming in at £1,998.98 in the UK.

That's priced significantly under the previous Alienware X15 and X17 models, which themselves are some of the best gaming laptops on the market. However, with a choice between an RTX 3050, RTX 3050Ti, and RTX 3060 GPU, this rig isn't designed to hit those high-end benchmarks of the larger systems. This is certainly one for the masses, but that's not to say it's budget-oriented.

The brand is proud to boast that the X14 is the thinnest Alienware laptop to ever hit the market - and it's all down to a fancy hinge. The patent-pending device allows the Alienware X14 to remain incredibly thin while offering the latest 30-Series Nvidia GPUs and 12th generation Intel i7 processors. The hinge itself moves on a track, rather than lifting straight up, to give a little more room for those components under the slimline hood.

(Image credit: Alienware)

Configurations are available with up to 32GB RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage space, and either an i7-12700H or i7-12700 processor at the helm. Those are some significant specs considering this machine only clocks in at 14.5mm thin.

That slimline design language has been carried forward into the keyboard as well. The Alienware X14 is the first in the range to feature the X-Series Thin keyboard, a deck designed to offer 1.5mm key travel, and the N-Key rollover and anti-ghosting features of the best gaming keyboards. The X15 and X17 both also offer similar keys, but you're getting a much thinner profile on this particular model.

The Alienware X14 is now available at both Dell US and Dell UK.

Alienware X14 full specs

You'll find all the key specs for the Alienware X14 just below.

GPU RTX 3050 / RTX 3050 Ti / RTX 3060 Processor i7-12700H / i7-12700 RAM 16GB / 32GB SSD 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Display 14-inch FHD 144Hz Dimensions 14.5mm x 262.77mm x 321.5mm

