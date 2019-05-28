Death Stranding trailer confirmed for May 29, with Last of Us 2 news also rumoured to be dropping alongside it

If you were expecting a quiet period for gaming before the E3 2019 schedule kicks off next week, think again. Not only have two Pokemon press conferences been announced, but rumours of The Witcher 3 on Switch (The Switcher 3?) are circulating, and Call of Duty's social media accounts have gone dark to prepare for a rumoured Modern Warfare-shaped announcement.

But that's not all, Hideo Kojima has been releasing a series of cryptic tweets teasing more news for Death Stranding, his new upcoming PS4 game starring Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead season 9) and Mads Mikkelson (Star Wars: Rogue One). The high profile developer behind the Metal Gear series even released two short teasers, asking viewers to "Connect the rope" and "Help us reconnect"... whatever that means. Check the first one out for yourself below.

But the PlayStation news doesn't stop at Death Stranding. Reports from two Spanish websites, Gamereactor and Legion De Jugadores (given extra validity from a cheeky Twitter like by Kotaku's Jason Schreier), have stated that Sony is also about to drop a new trailer for The Last of Us 2, alongside details of its much rumoured 2019 release date.

A report from last month revealed that Sony was planning to show more of Naughty Dog's sequel before E3 2019, so this lines up with rumoured expectations, while the developer itself has been hiring to "close out" the game's development , suggesting its in its final stages of completion, and is ready to be revealed to the world. Unlike Death Stranding, however, this gossip about a new trailer remains unconfirmed by Sony itself, so take it all with a pinch of salt.

With Sony absent from E3 this year, it makes sense that PlayStation is pre-empting everyone else with some updates about its most anticipated new games of 2019, though why it didn't promote the two titles around the State of Play livestream earlier this month is unclear. In any case, keep your eyes peeled to the internet from May 29 onwards, as we could be hearing a lot more from Kojima and co in the near future.

For more, read about the best PS4 exclusives games to play right now, or watch the video below for a guide on everything else out later this week.