The next CoD will reportedly be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (that's it, that's the name)

The next Call of Duty may be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and you are not reading a news story from 2007. The title for the unannounced (but heavily teased) next game in the annual shooter series was seemingly leaked by gaming YouTuber LongSensation. If you're confused, keep reading.

We already had a good idea that the next Call of Duty game would be a new entry in the Modern Warfare series; i.e., Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. That could have been confusing because the full title for the original game was Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (back in the olden times when the entire CoD series was numbered rather than its individual subseries). Apparently Activision decided to avert this potential naming confusion before it could get started by using a bigger piece of confusion to ram it off the road. It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

After the Tweet from LongSensation picked up traction, Kotaku confirmed that the title for the next game will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, citing anonymous sources connected to the project. The site also reports that Modern Warfare will be "heavy on troubling, realistic emotional moments" that set the Modern Warfare series apart from its counterparts. In other words, No Russian may seem pleasant in retrospect.

There's still no official word from Activision or Infinity Ward, which means this title leak is still in rumor territory for now.

