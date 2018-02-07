Deadpool 2 trailer features Cable, a frying pan fight, action figures, and a Superman mustache joke

Cable is here and he is so not ready to be Wade Wilson's best friend in the newest trailer for Deadpool 2. This doesn't mean Fox has finally settled down and made a normal trailer for a Deadpool movie; the meta-commentary continues as Deadpool complains that the visual effects for Cable's robotic arm aren't finished yet - including a jab at the Justice League movie's questionable mustache removal technique.

There's still a lot more Actual Movie in this teaser than that bizarre 'wet on wet' Bob Ross parody trailer, though, which… I mean, I guess it's a good thing. But I think I might like all the weird non-sequitur skits even more than seeing a bunch of action-packed scenes from the movie strung together to a throbbing soundtrack.

Still, I can't complain about getting a proper, moving-images introduction to Josh Brolin as Cable, and a much better look at Zazie Beetz as Domino. New director David Leitch, director of Atomic Blonde and co-director of John Wick, has done a deft job of punching up the action as well. The original movie wasn't lacking in spectacle - that car crash fight scene remains a pinnacle of superhero cinema - but now the sequel has a fair shot at outdoing it.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds fans should really appreciate how well Deadpool puts a frying pan to use in close-range combat, for example. Wade Wilson makes it to the top 10 of every match.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to debut on May 16, 2018. While you're waiting for the wisecracking-est merc to hit cinemas once again, make sure you read the official Deadpool 2 plot synopsis that almost certainly has nothing to do with the actual movie.