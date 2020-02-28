Damien Chazelle's new Netflix series The Eddy gets a jazzy first teaser

La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle is bringing his jazz obsession to the small screen with The Eddy, a new Netflix limited series. The first teaser has been released and, while the single long-take doesn’t give away too much, it certainly sets the mood.

The teaser follows Elliot Udo (Moonlight’s André Holland) down a Parisian street. People talk, music plays, and sirens blair – the city’s vibrant and full of personality. Elliot meets his daughter and walks into a club as text appears: “Music beats rejection, sorror, despair, hardship, everything.” How very Chazelle.

The Eddy primarily follows Elliot Udo, a once celebrated jazz pianist who co-owns the eponymous struggling Parisian club and plays in its house band. Complications arise as the band’s lead singer, Maja (Joanna Kulig), happens to be Eddie’s on-again-off-again girlfriend.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s also the fact his troubled teenage daughter, Julie (Amandla Stenberg), has come to live with him from America, plus his business partner Farid (Tahir Rahim) is using some questionable practices at the club. As you can expect, tensions are high and the music is loud.

Paris will no doubt be as realised in The Eddy as Los Angeles was in the director’s award-winning La La Land , helped by Grammy award-winner Glen Ballard working with real Parisian jazz musicians to bring the series’ music to life.

Tales of the City creator Alan Poul and This is England scribe Jack Thorne developed the eight-episode series with Chazelle. With this level of talent involved in the series, we’ve no doubt The Eddy will be an atmospheric, toe-tapping drama. It debuts on Netflix May 8.