Daily NewsRadar: Mini Final Fantasy 15, Metroid Prime 4, and TV from Mr Ex Machina

Thank the dark lords, it's finally Friday - and you can start your weekend right with all the hottest news, straight to your eyeballs.

Final Fantasy 15 wants to get in your pants

The new mobile-sized, Pocket Edition of Final Fantasy 15 is released today, with the first episode free. Now you can take Noctis, Prompto, Ignis, and Gladiolus to Starbucks with you in real life (not just in your secret nighttime dreams). Get it here on iOS and here on Android.

Metroid Prime 4 for Switch is a Bandai Namco joint

According to the folks over at Eurogamer, multiple sources have confirmed that Bandai Namco Studios Singapore is currently at work on Metroid Prime 4. The game got just the briefest mention during the Nintendo Switch launch and we don't expect to hear anything close to a release date for a while, but at least we know it's out there.

Annihilation director Alex Garland is ready for TV

Garland's working on a show for FX that will have more in common with Ex Machina than his upcoming sci-fi epic Annihilation. "It’s a sort of science fiction, but it’s a much more technology-based sci-fi, whereas Annihilation is a more hallucinogenic form of sci-fi, and more fantastical form of sci-fi," he told Fandango.

Get your hands on Kratos' package

The God of War himself is the latest gaming icon to get the Loot Crate treatment, with a $49.99 box of goodies. We can't promise there'll be a life size Leviathan Axe in there, sadly, but you can register your interest over at the official site now anyway.

A massive PC Gamer Weekender looms on the horizon

You can score a generous 20% off your ticket to this titanic gaming event with the code G20. Do it now and secure your place at the PC Gamer Weekender alongside the hottest upcoming PC games, hardware, and developers.

Even more news:

Professional bad guy Mark Strong promises DC's Shazam! will bring the laughs

Oops! This behind-the-scenes Infinity War clip gives us a massive clue about how the movie might end

Shadow of the Colossus' new secret item begs the question: how much should (or shouldn't) a remake add?