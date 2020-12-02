Cyberpunk 2077 photo mode revealed with a new trailer

CD Projekt has unveiled Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode, with just over a week to go until launch.

Below, you can check out the full trailer for the photo mode in Cyberpunk 2077. As you can see, you'll be able to pause the action wherever you are, and hop out of the first-person perspective for some highly detailed photos of your character and your surroundings.

Strike a pose and capture your favourite moments in Night City with #Cyberpunk2077 Photo Mode! See it in action in our newest video.Ready? Say cheese!📸 pic.twitter.com/3bqAUsJKziDecember 2, 2020

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

The trailer highlights the fact that there's a ton of options to get creative with in Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode. For example, you can change the depth of field, add stickers, change V's pose, and even change their facial expression as well. It also looks like you'll be able to save a compilation of your snapshots within the game itself.

There's now just over a week to go until Cyberpunk 2077 finally launches around the world on December 10. At launch, CD Projekt's game will be available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and through the backwards compatibility features of next-gen consoles, it'll be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

If you can't wait to get started on CD Projekt's massive RPG, be warned that retail copies have already made their way out into the wild ahead of launch. Last week, it was revealed that consumers had already managed to get hold of Cyberpunk 2077, and were even able to stream 20 minutes of the game before the stream was cut short by CD Projekt.

For a complete, in-depth look at the full map of Night City, head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 map guide for more.