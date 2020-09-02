Cyberpunk 2077 is getting an official energy drink from Rockstar

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its own limited-edition energy drink, and it's going to taste like samurai.

CD Projekt revealed the collaboration with Rockstar (the other one) today, debuting a new US-exclusive flavor that's called "Samurai Cola". This branded energy drink has its own reveal trailer, in which a standard can of Rockstar Energy Drink is hacked - possibly by Keanu Reeves' character Johnny Silverhand - into a can of Samurai Cola. It's an SQL injection of flavor!

Target acquired. Transformation complete. Samurai Cola has arrived* - https://t.co/21OKRQbH6g*Available in US only. #cyberpunk2077 #rockstarenergy pic.twitter.com/J2O9YepGaSSeptember 2, 2020

The official website says Samurai Cola is "coming soon", though it doesn't provide any more details about when or where within the US you can expect to find it. It does give you a closer look at the can design, which has a nice black, white, and red color scheme, with a background pattern made from repeating Samurai band logos.

The particular flavor profile is a mystery as well, though it's possible it will be a temporary revival of the standard Rockstar Cola flavor the company discontinued a few years ago. Maybe it's Samurai Cola because it tastes fierce, principled, and utterly reliant on the common folk to provide for its pampered lifestyle?

Whenever Samurai Cola does hit shelves, it will join a fine lineage of video game tie-in drinks. For what it's worth, I'm still waiting for something to dethrone Mountain Dew Game Fuel: World of Warcraft Alliance Blue Flavor as the greatest of them all. You aim for the wild fruit king, you'd best not miss.