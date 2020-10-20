Cyberpunk 2077 has motion-captured a lot of dubbed language

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature full facial motion capture for every dubbed language that the game supports.

In the tweet from CD Projekt's Phillip Weber just below, the developer shows off some of the pretty impressive motion capture for each language. Fellow developer Miles Tost chimes in, adding that they have "full lip syncs for dubbed languages."

One thing I am particularly proud my colleagues have accomplished with this is having full lip syncs for dubbed languages that often get less support. October 20, 2020

It's a pretty impressive feat from CD Projekt. More often than not, motion capture for a video game is usually performed in one language, this being either the language of the development studio, or the language of the target audience (a good example of the latter is the Japanese-developed Devil May Cry 5 focusing on motion capture for the English language).

With Cyberpunk 2077 though, CD Projekt has clearly gone above and beyond. The likes of French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, and many more languages are all motion captured for every character in Cyberpunk 2077, so none of the lip-syncing is out of step when you're playing the game in a dubbed language that isn't English.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting a full Japanese dub. You can see the scope of the massive project just below, which is evident in the gargantuan size of the script for the Japanese dub of CD Projekt's game.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches in under a month from now, on November 19. It'll be a day one launch for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as launching on all current-gen platforms, and PC.

