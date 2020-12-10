Cyberpunk 2077 glitch involves a series of NSFW wardrobe malfunctions

A very NSFW Cyberpunk 2077 glitch has characters' breasts and genitals clipping through their clothing, reports Kotaku .

Cyberpunk 2077 lets players choose between two penis types (if they choose for V to have a penis at all) and three breast sizes. This customization option might be the reason why the game is having trouble rendering clothing over those body parts. Kotaku's Ethan Gach posted a video on Twitter where his character's appendage is peeking out from their pants. It almost looks intentional, as if V just left their fly open and decided to free the penis, for lack of a better term.

There's equality to be found in Cyberpunk 2077's revealing glitch, as the nipple is being freed, as well. Outside Xtra's YouTube video shows V's breasts peeking through her tank top like that one scene in Mean Girls where Janis Ian cuts boob holes out of Regina George's shirt.

This bug seems to be plaguing players across different platforms - though the original glitch posted by Gach happened on PC, according to Kotaku's Luke Plunkett, he recreated the glitch on Xbox Series S after swapping through a variety of outfit options. Perhaps this is all just a commentary on the future of fashion in a cyberpunk dystopian world that has a preoccupation with sex. Or, it's just one of many bizarre bugs that would naturally plague a game as large and as involved as Cyberpunk 2077.

Either way, I'm just glad we live in a world where the most anticipated game of the year has a dick glitch.