Cyberpunk 2077 DLC reveal delayed until after launch

CD Projekt Red are planning on revealing the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC after launch.

The game studio has said in the past that Cyberpunk 2077 will have free DLC similar in variety to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt . However, during a recent investor call, transcribed by Seeking Alpha , CD Projekt Red’s president and co-CEO, Adam Kiciński said, “The initial plan was to do it before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects. So, after release.”

In September, Kiciński also revealed during a conference call that we should expect a similar path to the way The Witcher 3 DLC were developed and released, he even commented that we’d be hearing more about the free DLCs and expansions soon, but that was before the delay.

During the new investor call, Kiciński also commented on the recent gameplay leak after retail copies of the game were obtained ahead of launch, he said “And regarding the leak, fortunately, there were not too many spoilers because this is the ugliest thing installing the game before it is released. So, it was not harmful, even though every leak is backed. But as I'm concerned, there are no impacts -- no negative impact from the leak.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action RPG set to launch December 10, and will be playable via backwards compatibility on PS5 , Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S .

The Cyberpunk 2077 delay from its original November 19 launch date due to the development team tackling the challenge of shipping the game on current-gen consoles.

