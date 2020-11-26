Cyberpunk 2077 developer commits to launching in December

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has reaffirmed that the game will hit its intended release date of December 10.

In a company presentation to investors just yesterday, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński and CFO Piotr Nielubowicz highlighted Cyberpunk 2077's approaching release date of December 10, which is merely two weeks away. The pair gave an overview of the game's marketing campaign, which is due to increase significantly across TV, digital, and print radio later this month, with adverts going up in 55 countries around the world.

Additionally, the president and CFO pinpointed Cyberpunk 2077's 18 different subtitled languages, available at launch next month. As well as featuring subtitles for 18 different languages around the world, including Hungarian, Korean, and Thai, Cyberpunk 2077 will boast a dub for 10 languages, including French, German, Italian, Russian, and more.

Elsewhere, the pair highlighted the viewer numbers for the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer that launched last week. In just three days, the trailer surpassed 23 million global views, which should give you a pretty good idea of just how anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 really is with audiences around the world.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches in two weeks today on December 10. At launch, it'll be available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. On day one, it'll be playable via backwards compatibility on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

For a detailed look at the in-game world of Night City, head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 map guide for more.