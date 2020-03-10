Cyberpunk 2077 is at rating agencies around the world

Cyberpunk 2077 may have been delayed, but it's just reached an important production milestone - submission to age rating agencies.

We just submitted @cyberpunkgame to age rating agencies around the world (PEGI, ESRB, etc.). While we wait for the game to get rated, we work on polishing technical aspects and playtesting it. Game is looking better and better with each passing day!March 10, 2020

CD Projekt Red Head of Studio Adam Badowski took to Twitter to confirm the game has been submitted to agencies like PEGI and ESRB. While the studio awaits a rating, it's working on "polishing technical aspects and playtesting" the long-awaited RPG.

For reference, CD Projekt Red's beloved RPG that contained a fair bit of sex scenes, brothel visits, and beheadings, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt , was rated M for Mature by the ESRB and PEGI 18 in Europe. Considering Cyberpunk 2077 will have mo-capped sex scenes , I think it's safe to expect the title to garner a mature rating as well.

However, it's not really about what the game will be rated, as much as it's about the developer reaching such an important milestone — especially when you consider the game was initially meant to drop next month. CD Projekt Red announced Cyberpunk 2077's five-month delay back in January, pushing the release date from April 16 to September 17.

While it's clear from Badowski's Tweet that the game is still in need of polish, it's great to see its content is ready for review from age rating agencies. That just means we'll get a cleaner, better-running game when it drops in September, which is especially important now that we know Xbox One players will get an Xbox Series X version of Cyberpunk 2077 for free through Smart Delivery, as GamesRadar+ previously reported .

Simply put, Cyberpunk 2077 is nearing completion, and we couldn't be more excited.