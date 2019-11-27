Cyberpunk 2077's mo-capped sex scenes put the steam in steampunk

Cyberpunk 2077's sex scenes won't disappoint, as reportedly the first-person romancing will be motion-captured. Developer CD Projekt is well-known for their, erm, authentic representations of intimacy - The Witcher 3 famously shot 16 hours of mo-capped sex scenes - and it'll be interesting to see how Cyberpunk 2077 makes use of the technology and the more intimate first-person perspective.

Speaking at a Q&A, summarized on Reddit by a user called Shavod (via PC Gamer ), CD Projekt touched on a wide variety of subjects regarding Cyberpunk 2077, including campaign length , story content, gameplay, and a bunch more. One of the topics that cropped up was animation, and the devs took the time to ensure that like Witcher 3, there are plenty of motion-captured sex scenes.

Reportedly, the developers figure the amount of motion-captured sex scenes should "satisfy everyone," (their words not mine). Shavod says the news should appease fans worried that the studio would leave out sex scenes due to the first-person view.

Of course, this has yet to be confirmed by CD Projekt itself, so take the news with a touch of salt. That said, CD Projekt global community lead Marcin Momot replied to the Reddit post without any corrections, lending a fair bit of credibility to the report.

So there you are, you got your first-person, mo-capped sex. But don't get too excited, as it's very unlikely Keanu Reeves will appear in any such scenes, as the character he's portraying is a " digital ghost " that basically only exists in your head.