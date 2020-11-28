Cyber Monday Xbox One deals 2020 – games, accessories, headsets, and more

We've been keeping track of the best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals, it must be said, there's never been a better time to be in the Xbox ecosystem. As all of the Xbox One games and accessories work with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, we're seeing a number of great Cyber Monday deals and discounts on everything – including the best Xbox Series X headsets, the best Xbox Live Gold prices, and Xbox Game Pass deals.

The Xbox One has, of course, been around for seven years now. In that time it has built quite the library of games. If you need some help choosing, why not consult our best Xbox One games list, or just start scrolling down below to see what's available right now before the clock runs out on these Cyber Monday Xbox One deals.

Quick links (Image credit: Future) Click on the links below to jump straight to the Cyber Monday Xbox deals you want.

1. Consoles

2. Games

3. Headsets

4. HDDs and SSDs

5. Controllers

But, let’s be honest, the sheer amount of Cyber Monday gaming deals can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve sorted through some of your favorite retailers, cross-referenced all the prices, and zeroed in on the best offers. All to give you a stress-free experience on the big day.

Anyway, let's get down to business. You'll find all the best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals below. And for more savings, don't forget to check in with our guides to Cyber Monday Xbox Series X offers, Cyber Monday PS5 deals, and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals as well.

Cyber Monday Xbox One deals - consoles

Want to save money on a console as part of the Cyber Monday Xbox One deals? You can bet your bottom dollar that there will be discounts on the current generation of machines, the Xbox One X and Xbox One S. Because they have over six years of games under their belt, any price cut you can get will be a bargain.

While you're unlikely to see discounts for the next-gen systems, we'll also be sure to keep this section updated with any discounts and bargains on that side of things too. The road to the full Xbox experience, current or next-gen, is just a quick scroll away.

Xbox One X

If you want to pick up a last-gen console as a part of the Cyber Monday Xbox One deals, we'd recommend choosing the Xbox One X. It's the best-value option thanks to improved specs and the ability to display games in 4K resolution. That means you can play its extensive catalog of games (a whole generation's worth) at their most handsome.

With that in mind, we've gathered up the latest offers from the Cyber Monday Xbox One deals below. For more, head over to our page on the cheapest Xbox One X prices. But don't hang about - the One X isn't in production anymore. Once it's gone, it's gone. Be aware that stock is currently iffy, too; where it's available, the deals are frequently overpriced. Good luck!

Xbox One S

The Xbox One S is a smaller, cheaper version of the standard Xbox One, and that makes it a great choice as an entry-level system. It's also ideal for those who aren't fussed about 4K or for younger members of your family. Sure, it isn't as readily available these days thanks to the arrival of next-gen. But if you find one as part of the Cyber Monday Xbox One deals? You can get yourself a real bargain.

One of the best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals available, in the UK at least, is an Xbox One S 1TB console for under £250, complete with a 1-Month Game Pass code. If you still want one foot in the current gen of consoles, a cheap second console with literally dozens of games available via Game Pass, or one to introduce younger relatives to the joys of gaming, you really can't go wrong with this deal.

Xbox One S 1TB Console & Game Pass Bundle | £249.99 at Argos

Even with next-gen upon us, there's something comforting about having a second console filled with what is, essentially, Netflix for games. It's hard to turn down this Xbox One S package. Not only is the storage space more than you'll need, you'll also get access to the likes of Halo Infinite in 2021 on launch day with a Game Pass subscription - and over 200 more games.

View Deal

Want more choice? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Xbox One bundles.

Xbox Series X

Alright, we know this is a page of Cyber Monday Xbox One deals. But it's worth stretching your budget to the next generation if you can. The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's premier console, and it's the one we'd recommend if you have the extra cash to spare. Unfortunately, it's almost impossible to get hold of right now - thanks to hype for new and more powerful games (as well as a low Xbox Series X price), it's sold out practically everywhere. That's why we're always on the lookout for new stock. If any offers appear, you'll find them below. Keep hitting that refresh button!

Wondering what makes this the Xbox of choice? It's the 'full' next-gen experience thanks to much more horsepower, larger internal memory, and the ability to display games in full 4K resolution. It also has a disc drive for maximum flexibility.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 02 days 09 hrs 24 mins 09 secs The New Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Deal Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Deal Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB... eBay £699.95 View Deal Microsoft Xbox Series 2020 X... eBay £739.90 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Xbox Series S

Alright, so this isn't an Xbox One either. However, it has very similar innards to the Xbox One X and is roughly the same cost. If you were looking for Cyber Monday Xbox One deals, we'd suggest at least thinking about grabbing this alternative as a result. Why limit yourself to current-gen games when you could enjoy the next generation as well?

Curious about the difference between this system and the pricier Xbox Series X? It comes down to the tech inside and digital downloads. The Xbox Series S is a bit less powerful so cannot run games in true 4K (it'll 'upscale' them for 4K televisions instead), and it also lacks a disc drive - that means you'll need to download all your games digitally instead of buying them in a physical format. Nonetheless, it will still play all the same games as the Series X and offers next-gen visuals thanks to ray tracing. In other words, it's perfect as a machine for running Xbox Game Pass, those who want to keep costs low, or anyone that doesn't have a 4K TV. Stock is running low, however, so be quick with any deals you can see below.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series S deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 02 days 09 hrs 24 mins 09 secs The New Xbox Series S Microsoft £249.99 View Deal Xbox Series S Microsoft £249.99 View Deal Microsoft Xbox Series S Next... eBay £429.99 View Deal Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB... eBay £550 View Deal Deal ends Fri, 11 Dec Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Cyber Monday Xbox deals - games

If you can count on anything during the Cyber Monday Xbox deals event, it's discounts on games. We've gone looking for the very best offers, and you'll find these below (including new releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla to Star Wars: Squadrons and Marvel's Avengers). Because many Xbox One games also work on Xbox Series X via Smart Delivery, you can also make the most of these offers regardless of your platform.

Don't forget to keep an eye out for pre-orders on upcoming games such as Cyberpunk 2077 too.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

If you've not visited Viking-era Britain yet, now's your chance - the latest Assassin's Creed is on sale, and it's also flat-out excellent. Because it's only just hit shelves, that $10 discount is really rather good. We're not sure how long the reduction will last, so move fast to secure your copy for less.

View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

Cyberpunk is definitely one of the most highly anticipated releases of the last few years, and you can pre-order it for $10 less than it should be right now via Amazon. Sure, the free upgrade to the Series X version might not be coming until next year, but we think this red hot price is too good to pass up. This deal is even better when you consider the game isn't even out on current-gen platforms yet.

View Deal

Madden 21 on Xbox One (+ FREE Xbox Series X upgrade) | $60 $27.99 at Best Buy

Madden 21 gets a next-gen upgrade in early December. Make sure you're there on Day One with the Xbox One version that comes with a free upgrade to Xbox Series X. Better graphics and better gameplay make this a complete package.View Deal

Just Dance 2021 | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The 2021 edition comes packed with over 600 songs thanks to the Just Dance Unlimited subscription service, a month of which is packaged in with the game, which makes this $20 discount even better! Another year, another installment to the Just Dance series; get it cheap while you can.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

Take on a corrupt regime that's throttling the life out of London with the latest instalment of the Watch Dogs series... and for a hefty 50% discount, too. Because Legion has only just come out, seeing it drop to just $30 isn't an opportunity to miss. The game's good, too, especially because it allows you to recruit practically anyone - even a lovely old grandma.

View Deal

FIFA 21 (Xbox One / Xbox Series X) | $60 $27.99 at Amazon US

FIFA 21 is over 50% off now on Amazon, which is unlikely to be beaten come Cyber Monday. So grab your (virtual) cleats and get on the pitch. It also comes with a free XSX upgrade, should you have an eye on next-gen.

View Deal

Marvel's Avengers | $60 $26.99 at Amazon US

This Avengers game takes us to a world where the super-team has disbanded, so it's up to players to reassemble them and stop a deadly plot before it's too late. Happily, your friends can also come along for the ride via online co-op. Much like Cyberpunk, grabbing the Xbox One version of Marvel's Avengers should get you the free next-gen upgrade when it finally arrives for Xbox Series X and S as well. That means it's worth picking up now even if you own a next-gen Xbox.

View Deal

Immortals: Fenix Rising (pre-order) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

It's not even out yet and Immortals - a Breath of the Wild-esque adventure game from the company behind Assassin's Creed - is already seeing discounts of $10. Because this version is compatible with both the Xbox One and the Series X, you can enjoy it on either system. Brilliant.

View Deal

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Don't miss your chance to get one of the best Xbox RPGs at a great price. $10 has been knocked off of the latest entry into the Yakuza series – a great starting point if you're new to the series. You'll certainly get your money's worth with this one. View Deal

FIFA 21 (Xbox One / Xbox Series X) | £48 £32.99 at Amazon UK

Get ready for FUTMAS (yes, that's actually a thing) with this superb discount on the latest FIFA. It's down to a tempting biting point of £32.99 and, even better, you get a free upgrade to Xbox Series X.

View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | £52 £35.99 at Amazon UK

Ubisoft's hacking series heads to London and introduces a brand new system where you can play as anyone. Yep, even that living statue. Add in a free Series X upgrade and that makes a pretty compelling case for joining Dedsec.

View Deal

Marvel's Avengers | £50 £26.99 at Amazon UK

Another deal with a free Series X upgrade when the next-gen version launches next year, Marvel's Avengers lets you step into the suits (or ripped trousers for Hulk fans) of your favourite Marvel superheroes solo or as part of a super squad of mates online.View Deal

Madden NFL 21 | £ 45 £32.99 at Amazon UK

American Football fans should be practicing their touchdown celebrations with this one. Not only do you get the latest Madden at it's cheapest price yet, you also snag a free Series X upgrade with it to boot.View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons | £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon UK

Take to the stars in one of 8 Rebel and Imperial ships in this fantastic dog-fighting sim. Whether you tackle the campaign or multiplayer modes, the game also supports flight sticks, making it a treat for Star Wars and flight fans alike.View Deal

Mafia: Definitive Edition | £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon UK

An exhaustive update of the pioneering PC original, Mafia Definitive Edition gives players a chance to revisit Lost Heaven, the '30s era city where you'll be making a name for yourself as you rise through the ranks. View Deal

Cyber Monday Xbox One deals - headsets

HyperX Cloud II | $100 $79 at Amazon

The successor to HyperX's famous Cloud Alpha headset the Cloud II is a great headset for those in the safely-under $100 price bracket right now. An easy hit to avoid the madness of the sales 'proper' later this month.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $100 $54.99 at Amazon

This has been one of our absolute favorite gaming headsets for the main consoles in the last couple of years, but it's comp[atible with everything and will serve you very well. View Deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 for Xbox | £90 £74.99 at Amazon

Considering this headset only came out this year, getting a healthy discount on them is incredibly attractive - particularly for those looking to get a new headset to span the generational divide. A great headset at a great price.

View Deal

Razer Kraken (Black) | £80 £39.99 at Amazon

The go-to Razer headset if you're ever in doubt of which one to get. This will serve you extraordinarily well whatever your platform, and at this price is a total bargain.View Deal

Cyber Monday Xbox One deals - HDDs and SSDs

Everyone's talking about hard drives and super-fast solid state drives these days, and interest in offers on them has gone through the roof. With that in mind, we've been busy finding you the best prices as a part of the Cyber Monday Xbox deals.

Wondering why you should invest in a HDD or SSD? Simply put, hard drives let you store your game files externally rather than having them take up precious space on your Xbox One console. Solid state drives do much the same, only faster.

Remember, the best Xbox One external hard drive deals will still be good for the next generation of consoles - they won't load games as fast as the system's internal memory, but they'll still give you extra storage space.

WD My Passport 1TB SSD | $200 $129.99 at Amazon

SSDs are leading the way in terms of speed and reliability when it comes to storage, and thanks to devices like the Western Digital My Passport they're now becoming much more affordable too. There's currently a third off the price of this 1TB model, or you can make a similar saving on the 2TB version for $229.99.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6TB HDD | $170 $104.99 at Amazon

As a backup or expansion drive, the Seagate Backup Plus Hub offers a substantial 6TB of storage for a very reasonable price. However, the main selling point is the additional two front-facing USB 3.0 ports, allowing you to transfer files from other devices, charge your phone, and even charge gaming controllers.View Deal

Seagate Expansion Desktop 8TB HDD | $162 $119.99 at Newegg

This Seagate Expansion Desktop provides a huge 8TB of additional storage for your Xbox. It does need its own power supply to operate, but you can't beat that price for so much extra space.View Deal

Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB HDD | $315 $274.99 at Amazon

Use this Seagate Expansion to add an enormous 16TB to max out your Xbox storage, and never worry about space again. If you need extra storage, and lots of it, you won't find anything bigger in this price range.View Deal

Crucial X8 1TB SSD | £154 £95.99 at Amazon

SSDs are the future of storage thanks to their speed and reliability, with the Crucial X8 external solid state drive making it much more affordable too. It's rare to find a 1TB external SSD for under a hundred pounds, so this is definitely a deal to consider.View Deal

WD Black P10 5TB HDD | £135 £87.99 at Amazon

Western Digital know their stuff when it comes to HDDs, and the Black P10 is a portable game drive targeted at consoles and PCs. Not only does the 5TB capacity allow potentially hundreds of games to be installed, but the durable metal casing means you can port it around between locations without fear of damaging the drive.View Deal

WD Elements Desktop 12TB | £200 £164.99 at Amazon

If you just need a lot of storage, the WD Elements Desktop could be the solution for you. Providing a huge 12TB of space, this is a cost-effective way to massively increase your storage.View Deal

Today's best Xbox Series X 1TB SSD memory card deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 02 days 09 hrs 24 mins 09 secs Reduced Price Seagate Storage Expansion... Amazon Prime £219.99 £205.22 View Deal Seagate Storage Expansion... very.co.uk £219.99 View Deal Seagate Storage Expansion... Ebuyer £219.99 View Deal Seagate Storage Expansion... Microsoft £219.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Cyber Monday Xbox One deals - controllers

There are always going to be discounts for Xbox controllers during the Black Friday Xbox One deals event, so keep your eye on this page if you want to save money on a new handset. Be it a replacement or a spare, you'll find the best offers here. And if you want a more comprehensive list of reductions? Don't forget about our cheap Xbox One controller guide.

We've been sure to include the latest Xbox Series X controller on this page, too - if there are any deals for the brand-new accessory, they'll be waiting in the widget below.

Xbox One/Series X/S Controller (Carbon Black)| $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The classic controller gets a nice discount this Cyber Monday, and it works with PC, Android, and even with your Xbox Series X. Neat.

View Deal

Xbox Series X/S Controller (Robot White)| $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Whether you need a spare controller or something to match with your white console, it's unlikely that we'll see these Xbox controllers dip any further than $39.99.View Deal

Xbox One / Series X|S Controller | £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

These Xbox controllers direct from Microsoft are ready for Series X|S, but will seamlessly pair with Xbox One and other devices too, and are available in Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue finishes.View Deal

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X controller Carbon Black deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Want more offers? Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals 2020 feed, as it's stuffed with the very best reductions and discounts. You can also check out the best CyberMonday Lego deals, Cyber Monday gaming laptop offers, and Cyber Monday board game deals via our dedicated guides.