Cyber Monday iPad deals 2021: everything we expect to see in November

While retailers tend to keep their best offers for the big Friday, Cyber Monday iPad deals can offer up some excellent prices if you know how to tackle them. Sure, we’re likely to see the blockbuster discounts on the new iPad Mini 6 and 9th generation iPad in traditional Black Friday iPad deals, but considering the iPad Air and iPad Pro lines are also primed for some extra savings there’s going to be plenty to go around after the weekend as well.

We wouldn’t recommend waiting for Cyber Monday iPad deals. In all likelihood, the Friday is where the best discounts are going to be found. However, we would suggest keeping a close eye on prices throughout the weekend and into the week after the main event. We sometimes see retailers offering up slightly larger discounts in efforts to shift models in unpopular colors during this time. If you’re after the best price possible it’s worth keeping your original purchase in the box until these offers are over.

This year’s Cyber Monday iPad deals will hit the iPad Air and iPad Pro harder than they might do the newer 9th generation model and the iPad Mini 6. This is for the simple reason that the two more expensive devices have been on the shelves far longer than the new releases.

We’re rounding up all our expectations for this year’s Cyber Monday iPad deals right here, but stay tuned because we’ll be stocking this page with all the latest discounts as soon as they hit the shelves.

When will Cyber Monday iPad deals begin? Cyber Monday iPad deals will officially kick off on Monday November 29 this year, with retailers generally continuing their sales from the Friday into the weekend before rebranding late on Sunday. We see discounts dropping from the start of Thanksgiving week, which means those after any savings should be watching those prices from November 22 onwards. However, iPad deals are generally reserved for the main event due to their popularity.

Cyber Monday iPad deals: what to expect

The iPad Air 4 may see the best value discounts overall this year. It will have a year on the shelves under its belt by the time Cyber Monday iPad deals roll around, and its power under the hood is under threat from the new A15 Bionic chip inside the Mini 6. Being unable to compete with the guts of a cheaper model is a difficult pill to swallow, which means we’ll likely see costs drop far below the $499 record lows we’ve come to celebrate through 2021.

We’ll also likely see the iPad Pro, our number one pick for the best gaming tablet, play a large role in 2021’s Cyber Monday iPad deals as well. Sitting on the shelves since May, these M1 devices have taken far earlier price drops than their predecessors did. So far, we’ve seen as much as $100 off the price of the cheapest model, which means we may see the 11-inch drop down as far as $699.99 once again or, if we’re lucky, $649.99.

The 12.9-inch model, meanwhile, has been stuck at $999.99 for a few months now, with $100 off its $1,099 MSRP. That means we may well see an even bigger price drop come November, potentially down to $899 or $949. We would expect the former price to hit during Friday’s proceedings, if we do see such a large discount, potentially running back up to $949 for Cyber Monday iPad deals.

If you’re after one of the newer models, the 9th generation iPad might drop down to the $299 record lowest price that we saw on the previous model, though we’d place a conservative prediction on a $319 figure instead.

The iPad Mini 6, on the other hand, might be a little more stubborn. The previous model was released in 2019 and even over the course of this year refused to waver from a $349 price. The new $499 starting cost may mean more wiggle room, but the fact that this device packs Apple’s latest chipset, and some considerable upgrades, means that we’d be surprised to see more than $10 or $20 off.

