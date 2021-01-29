Control punch card puzzle: How to fix the HRA Machine

During the Old Boys Club mission, you'll need to fix the HRA Machine via the Control punch cards puzzle. This is one of those frustrating puzzles that can leave you stuck for ages scratching your head if you can't suss it out straight away, because it isn't straightforward. Not much of Control is straightforward, to be honest. Anyway, if you're wondering what the solution is to the punch card puzzle with the Control HRA Machine, keep reading for an explanation and the solution.

Control punch card puzzle solution

(Image credit: 505 Games)

Alright, so you've made it to the HRA Lab and you've solved the previous cube puzzle. You now need to fix the HRA Machine, which involves picking up the five Control punch cards littered around the lab – the easy part – then matching the punch cards to the numbered terminals – the slightly harder part. Take a look at the list below for where to find the five punch cards:

On the floor by the doorway to the staircase leading up On the ground floor, on the desk to the left-hand side as you enter the lab On the corner of the brown table on the ground floor On a white box on the right-hand side of the ground floor Upstairs on the small wall by the window overlooking the main lab

The image below has the solution for which punch cards go with which terminal. Each number is the terminal that punch card should go in. If you just want a clue to try and figure it out for yourself though, then pay attention to the whiteboards around the lab. They provide contextual hints as to what goes where.

(Image credit: 505 Games)

Enter those Control punch cards into the respective terminals and voila! The HRA Machine will be fixed and you can progress.