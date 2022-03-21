Christina Ricci to star in new Netflix live-action Addams Family adaptation Wednesday

Christina Ricci is returning to The Addams Family universe for the first time in nearly 30 years – and us 90s kids could not be happier.

According to Deadline, Ricci has signed on to play a major role in Wednesday, a new Netflix Original directed by Tim Burton. The coming-of-age fantasy comedy stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role, fresh off her critically acclaimed Drew Barrymore tribute in Scream 5, as a teenage Wednesday Addams who enrolls at a centuries-old boarding school called Nevermore Academy.

While at the academy, Wednesday must learn to control her own emerging psychic powers, stop a monster from wreaking havoc on the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her parents some 25 years prior – all while attempting to navigate the everyday life of a teenager. Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar join Burton as co-writers.

Ricci starred as Wednesday in 1991's The Addams Family and 1993's The Addams Family Values, both directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. The actor brought the perfect edge to the cunning, quick-witted character and succeeded in making her lovable all the same.

Deadline reports that Ricci's new role is not of an older Wednesday Addams, but instead a brand new character written in to replace the one created for Thora Birch – who previously exited the series for personal reasons. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will take on the iconic roles of Morticia and Gomez Addams.

The series is set to finish filming in Romania at the end of this month.