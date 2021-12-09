Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in first Extraction 2 photo

Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in the first Extraction 2 photo.

Netflix shared the picture to Twitter, captioned: "Tyler Rake is back! Chris Hemsworth returns in Extraction 2 as Rake is sent on another deadly rescue mission." In the picture, Rake looks a little worse for wear but determined, out in the open in an icy location.

Rake's return to the franchise was announced back at Netflix's Tudum fan event, with a teaser revealing #RakeLives. Hemsworth recently confirmed filming had begun in Prague with a video shared to Instagram. "Two things are very different from the last film. One: very, very cold. Two: I'm alive. How? You'll have to find out. Watch the movie. Stay tuned," the actor said in the video, accompanied by director Sam Hargrave.

Extraction is one of Netflix's most popular movies ever, beaten only by Bird Box and the recently released Red Notice. Hargrave's actioner had a whopping 231,340,000 hours viewed in its first 28 days streaming. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo produce the movie, and Joe penned the script.

This probably won't be the last we see of the franchise, either, with Joe Russo telling Collider: "We are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters."

Extraction 2 doesn't yet have a release date. While we wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.