Captain Marvel 2 is officially called The Marvels

Captain Marvel 2 has an official title: The Marvels. The title was revealed in a Marvel Phase 4 compilation titled 'Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies" and it's certainly an official nod that the sequel will feature multiple marvelous characters.

The Marvels is set to release on November 11, 2022 and is directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta . It's being written by Megan McDonnell, who was a story editor on Marvel's WandaVision . WandaVision heavily featured Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who is directly affected by Wanda Maximoff's Hex, so consider WandaVision Photon's origin story. In the comics, Monica Rambeau's superhero name is Photon, and she even goes by the name Captain Marvel at one point. The latest Marvel.com blog confirms "Carol, Monica, and Kamala" are part of the adventure, so expect to see Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel there as well. You can even tell that Ms. Marvel will be a part of The Marvels from the title treatment - the 's' in The Marvels is written like Ms. Marvel's 's'.

We know for sure that Photon, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel will team up in The Marvels, and since we know the main antagonist will be Zawe Ashton , expect it to be a female-forward superhero flick. No complaints here.

Today was a big day for Marvel Phase 4 news, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was officially announced, and Eternals got its first footage. The future of Marvel is looking bright.