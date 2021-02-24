Call of Duty: Warzone Zombies have seemingly been confirmed via Black Ops Cold War

It's been revealed through Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Calling Card that zombies are in fact coming to Warzone very soon.

Below, you can see a post on the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit earlier today. In the screenshot taken in Black Ops Cold War, the player reveals that there's a Calling Card challenge revolving around killing zombies in Warzone before the first circle closes. This is just about as definitive as it gets that the undead are coming to Verdansk.

Over the past few weeks, Call of Duty: Warzone has been teasing the arrival of zombies in the Verdansk map. Earlier this month in February, Warzone players uncovered one of the zombies Perk machines seen in Black Ops Cold War, in the Hospital area of the Verdansk map.

Players have been speculating for a while that the undead will finally rise in Verdansk with the arrival of Warzone/Black Ops Cold War Season 2 tomorrow on February 25. The sophomore season for both Call of Duty games is set to arrive very soon, and players have already spotted a cargo tanker out to sea on the southern edge of the Verdansk map, a feature that developer Raven Software already announced would be implemented in the map with the arrival of the new season.

Last week, the full content slate for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 was unveiled for the first time. We now know that four new Operators and six new weapons will be making their presence known in Black Ops Cold War tomorrow on February 25, and Warzone will be getting an additional two modes, called Resurgence Extreme and Exfiltration.

A new Zombies Outbreak Challenge event was revealed for Warzone, but further details about the new mode were never unveiled, leading players to keep speculating on the capacity in which zombies would arrive in the battle royale game. Either way, we're now just over a day away from finally finding out how the undead are going to invade Verdansk.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone map | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone best loadouts | Warzone best perks | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | The best guns in Cold War Zombies