Call of Duty Warzone season 5 will drastically change the map, according to dev sources

Verdansk is getting a face lift

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Call of Duty Warzone season 5 is reportedly getting a significant map change. 

A new report from VGC claims that "people involved with its development" have said that season 5 of Warzone will revamp the Verdansk map, including opening up the interior of the massive footy stadium and adding a loot-filled train that will circle the map àla Apex Legends. 

As we previously reported, Warzone map changes are meant to be part of a larger meta-narrative that may ultimately reveal a new Call of Duty title, and bridge the gap between Modern Warfare and the next game in the franchise, which is reportedly Black Ops: Cold War. The newly-opened bunkers, nuclear warhead, and answerable ringing phones all point to a Cold War connection, so expect these upcoming season 5 map changes to speak to the macro Warzone story at play here. 

Activion and Infinity Ward have already announced plans to maintain Warzone as a constant for the Call of Duty franchise. Infinity Ward Narrative Director Taylor Kurosaki referred to Warzone as "the throughline that connects all of the different various sub-franchises of Call of Duty." Yes, Warzone changes are meant to reflect Call of Duty lore -  that's why fans freaked when Alex showed up as an operator missing a leg (he was last seen at the sight of a major explosion in Modern Warfare). 

Whether or not these upcoming map changes will drop hand-in-hand with an official Black Ops: Cold War announcement remains to be seen, but expect season 5 to start shortly after the completion of this current season - so sometime in early August. 

