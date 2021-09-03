Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded start time, new modes, and more revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is inbound next week, with new modes and special events to keep you dropping into Verdansk '84 all through the rest of the season.

Activision confirmed that Warzone Season 5 Reloaded will go live on September 8 at 9 PM PDT, or September 9 at midnight / 5 am BST. The biggest changes are two new modes: Clash and Iron Trials '84.

As Activision has previously teased, Clash is an updated take on Warzone Rumble. It pitches two teams of 50 against each other with unlimited respawns in race to be the first side to reach 500 points. Players appear in select, limited areas of the map to keep the fighting intense, and you can earn points by taking out enemies and completing contracts. You'll also be able to grap powerups from defeated enemies to get a leg-up in the fight. It's basically Team Deathmatch in extra large form, complete with all your loadouts, the Ping system, and other Warzone amenities.

The other new mode is Iron Trials '84, which offers an exclusive calling card to its first-place finishers. This mode pumps up your maximum health and tweaks health regen to match, but it removes free loadout drops - you'll have to buy weapons from a Buy Station instead, and at increased prices to boot. The Gulag will offer more limited equipment and weaponry when you get taken out, and whatever you find in there is what you'll redeploy into the battle with. Activision is also teasing "changes to environmental elements" and certain "classified weapons."

The limited-time Numbers Event will begin on September 21 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST, with special rewards such as stickers, calling cards, and charms to earn. All you need to do to pick one up is head to one of those creepy Mobile Broadcast Stations and use it - each unique station you use throughout the event will give you a reward, along with a quick hit of XP and an instant cash infusion of $2,000 to use in your current match. Completing all of The Numbers Event challenges will unlock the new Sai functional melee weapon.

Finally, Hudson is on his way to Warzone as a NATO operator, and that Warzone Judge Dredd skin Activision teased before will roll out as part of a Tracer Pack for Beck.

