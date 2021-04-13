Call of Duty: Warzone season 2 has an official end time set for next week

The current Call of Duty: Warzone season now has an expiration date, and it's just over a week away.

The Call of Duty Twitter account shared a cryptic message which teases "the end is near" - specifically, the end will arrive on April 21 at noon PDT / 3 pm EDT / 8 pm BST. The video in the teaser seems to show one of the in-game terminals with some pixelated skull art displayed across its orange screen. The teaser doesn't specifically reference the Warzone nuke event which is heavily rumored to mark the end of the current season, but everything has been leading in that direction so far. Especially the part where Warzone went nuclear early thanks to a hilarious bug.

📅 4.21.21.The end is near... #Warzone pic.twitter.com/M3CVYCC4BCApril 13, 2021 See more

Raven Software is giving players the chance to get the most out of this season before Warzone season 3 arrives with a triple-double XP event this weekend , offering boosts for your Battle Pass, guns, and standard XP tracks. Meanwhile, players have noticed that a Call of Duty: Warzone bug appears to be keeping them from firing guns or tossing explosives out of broken windows, so if the nuke could just come along and knock all the buildings down completely that should fix things right up.

GR's own Josh West argues that Verdansk has already reached its breaking point as Warzone season 2 reaches its end.

