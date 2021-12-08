Call of Duty: Warzone players pay respects to Verdansk as it exits the game

Call of Duty: Warzone players are paying their respects to Verdansk on the eve of its exit.

Later today on December 8, the Caldera map will grace Call of Duty: Warzone, as part of the brand new Vanguard-related update. Unfortunately for Verdansk, this means its time in the battle royale game has unfortunately come to a close, and developer Raven Software will be cycling the game out of rotation to make way for the new Pacific-based map.

Over on the official Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit, players have been remembering Verdansk, but they're not just pressing F. One squad took a sort-of-selfie utilizing a player's sniper scope as the camera, complete with their favorite landing location in the background. The comments underneath said post are filled with players remarking about their own favorite drop spots, and what each one means to them.

Another post has a squad actually commemorated as the "Final Victors of Verdansk," winning their final match in the original Warzone map. While this is cause for celebration, others commenting underneath the original post write that their final matches ended in very different ways. One person says that their final match in Verdansk ended due to a hacker killing them.

Finally, someone's even penned a complete poem to commemorate Verdansk. This effort truly goes above and beyond the call of duty, and actually gets across the writer's feeling towards Warzone as something that helped them escape the world when they needed some salvation. In fact, one of the top comments underneath said post is a user saying how Warzone got them through months after they were first laid off from their job last year.

Farewell, Verdansk, you'll be missed by millions around the world. As for the future of Call of Duty: Warzone, the Caldera map launches today on December 8, bringing with it tonnes of weapons and characters from Call of Duty: Vanguard. Warzone will certainly look a lot different after this update, and that's outside of the brand new map.

