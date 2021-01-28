Call of Duty: Warzone player gets revenge with a mid-air double kill

A Call of Duty: Warzone player got their revenge on two opponents who tried to pick them off as they jumped from the plane at the start of the game.

In a post to the game's subreddit, which you can check out below, user xDebonaireX jumped from the plane and quickly opened their parachute, looking to travel some distance across Verdansk before touching down. Their trip across the skies was soon interrupted, however, as two other players - both Call of Duty: Warzone Roze skin - swooped in and started taking shots.

Amazingly cool under pressure, xDebonaireX cut their parachute and equipped their pistol, downing one enemy who fell to the ground below. After a brief respite in which the player was able to reload, the second opponent picks a fight, and is also swiftly downed, with notifications popping up as both victims hit the floor.

Seemingly unperturbed by the attack, the victor pulls out another chute and continues to float off in their original direction. There's no word on how the rest of their game went, but it's safe to say that this is a pretty decent start.

The Rook players' actions might not have been entirely in good faith, but they are at least allowed within the parameters of the game. That's more than can be said for some of the other ways players have tried to secure an advantage over each other recently, with several taking advantage of the recurring stim glitch and others invading the gulag to help get their friends out.

For a fairer way to secure a win, check out our Call of Duty: Warzone tips.