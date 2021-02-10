Call of Duty Warzone just banned a bunch of players and it's about to ban more

Raven Software just announced a new banwave for Call of Duty Warzone cheaters, and it says the strong arm of the banhammer isn't slowing down anytime soon.

The studio didn't reveal exactly how many Warzone bans it dealt today, but the move follows a massive banwave from last week that punished a whopping 60,000 cheaters. At the time, the total of banned players since Warzone's launch had reached 300,000. There's no data on where that number's at right now, but it could be close to or exceeding 400,000. Honestly, I'm shocked both that so many people bother cheating in the free-to-play battle royale shooter - just use our guides to the best Warzone guns and best Warzone loadouts and you'll win legitimately every time - and that Raven and Infinity Ward are so efficient in catching them.

"Another ban wave today across Warzone. Stepping up anti-cheat efforts on all fronts. More to come. Let's keep Warzone clean!" Raven wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

After an incident involving Canadian streamer Metzy allegedly using an aimbot during the Twitch Rivals tournament, Raven Software announced new monthly updates on Warzone cheating prevention going forward and named a list of cheats they're looking for that includes "aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stat hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors," and any third-party software.

