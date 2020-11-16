Call of Duty Warzone gets an official bomb drone

An official bomb drone has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone player and Reddit user hefy123 posted a video on the official Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit showing a drone that they’d discovered in a red keycard bunker during a private match .

The drone, which is called the Bomb Drone Killstreak, is a bright red and seems to have a combined C4 package attached to it. The short video shows a HUD when the drone is in flight mode with a fuel gauge and a signal indicating the C4 is armed.

Players have been able to improvise in the past by attaching C4 to a drone and driving it towards enemies, but now it appears that an official bomb drone has been added to the game. Presumably, the tactic will be even easier to pull off than before now that the official version of the bomb drone has been added to the game. As Reddit user Freshout420 noted in a comment in that thread "[Warzone developer Infinity Ward] literally took a tactic the community used that wasn’t intended and made it part of the game.”

Warzone released in March earlier this year for PS4, Xbox One and PC and is part of the 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare . The latest game in the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War , is currently available to play on all platforms including PS5 in the US, and will be playable in the UK on PS5, November 19.