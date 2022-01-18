Call of Duty: Warzone cheats are having their damage slashed to nothing

Call of Duty: Warzone is countering cheaters by drastically reducing their damage output mid-game.

As reported by VG247, it appears Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has found a new way to hit back at cheaters in the battle royale game. Just below, you can see a Reddit post showing a cheater using an aimbot having his damage output cut way down.

This, apparently, is a new initiative from Raven Software designed to counteract cheaters in matches of Warzone. Although cheaters using aimbots will always lock onto their targets no matter what, reducing their damage is a way to technically allow the cheat to still work, while cancelling out its actual effectiveness.

According to a new report from CharlieIntel, there's very little the cheaters can actually do to counteract these measures from Raven Software, which is no doubt music to the ears of Warzone players. While the outlet reports that one cheat maker suggests toning down aimbot to evade detection, there's no proof that this measure will actually work.

This is all taking place against the big Ricochet anti-cheat software launch in Warzone late last year. Although Raven claimed the software would cut down on the number of cheaters, some have still found a way to slip through the net. Perhaps this new initiative from the developer will really hit the cheating community where it hurts.

