Call of Duty Warzone bunker door codes: How to open them and what the computer passwords and phones mean

While exploring Verdansk, you may stumble upon some Call of Duty Warzone bunker doors, computers, or phones that you can interact with. There's a plethora of them dotted throughout the map with no explanation whatsoever as for what their purpose is. Battle royale games love a mystery, so if you've found any of the Call of Duty Warzone bunker doors, computers that need a password, or phones you can pick up, read on to see if we can shed some light on the situation for you.

What are the Call of Duty Warzone bunker doors, computers, and telephones?

(Image credit: Activision//u/BirchTreeMilk (Reddit))

Spread throughout the map are 11 bunker doors, each with an interactable keypad. When you approach and interact with them, you hear a typical "denied" sound, implying you don't know the correct code.

There's also a number of telephones you can interact with. When you do, all you'll hear is the dead air sound before you dial a number, followed by nothing.

Finally, you can also find some computers that require a password. Just like the other two, interacting with them doesn't allow you in because of course, you haven't found the password yet.

Check out the map below courtesy of the official Call of Duty Reddit Discord server to see all currently known locations for the bunker doors, computers, and telephones.

(Image credit: Activision/COD Reddit Discord server)

So what does it all mean? There is a lot of speculation going on right now. Thanks to previous mysteries and puzzles like in Fortnite and Apex Legends, the Call of Duty Warzone community is hard at work searching for the solution but at the time of writing, it's still a mystery.

One popular theory is that this all ties into an enormous Easter egg. We had the Apex Legends Nessy locations that resulted in an enormous Loch Ness Monster appearing by the edge of the map. Could this have a similar elaborate result?

Another idea is that the bunker doors will act like the vaults seen first in Apex Legends, and now in Fortnite. Open the doors and you'll be rewarded with a bunch of high-tier loot. When the vault doors were initially added to Apex, they weren't able to be opened for a while, although there was a timer — these don't have any sort of countdown.

There's also the thought that they're tied into an in-game event coming later down the line. Fortnite kicked off the trend of battle royale games having a story arc with in-game events, before every game under the sun adopted it. It's fairly likely we'll see something similar in Warzone, and all of this could be tied to that.

Interestingly, the official guide to the mode from Activision has in-depth dives to every location. Some of these are named [[CLASSIFIED]] with eerie descriptions, including a lot of redacted words. Click on the location drop-down to see one of them.

As soon as something more concrete is found, we'll be sure to update this guide. Until then, good luck in Verdansk, soldier!