Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards: here are your best bets for stock of the new Nvidia GPU

Here we go again: if you're looking to find out where to buy an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, then we hope you've rubbed all your lucky ornaments and charms. It's going to be a wild ride.

Long spoken about and, in reality, long expected, the RTX 3060 Ti makes its entrance at the lower end of the 30-series spectrum tomorrow, December 2, 2020. However, it maintains the next-gen excellence that is fast becoming the norm with 2020's new graphics card lineups (in particular, that of Nvidia's 30-series). Priced at just $399 and £369 (approximately - and the point from which prices will start, at least) it's also the most aggressive point of entry into the best graphics card market.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Reviews are out today, and already the performance the card can offer is clear to see. It can easily outpace a $699 RTX 2080 Super graphics card, and while it can absolutely give 4K gaming a good old college try, it's going to be an even closer ally if you want to top out fast, pacey, ray-tracing gaming at 1080p or even 1440p without having to compromise that much. In fact, it still averages well over 60fps in the latter resolution.

Our friends at PCGamer said that the RTX 3060 Ti "delivers gaming performance that's rather stupendous when you look at generational gains over even the RTX 20-series—next to the 10-series it's quite frightening, actually. There's exceptional 1080p and 1440p performance in a tiny package here..."

Given the price tag, we wholeheartedly agree. The bang for buck is going to be incredibly strong in this card from Nvidia.

Where to buy RTX 3060 Ti cards

The usual bunch of retailers will be offering them when they launch (allegedly, anyway) including even Nvidia themselves, but we fully envisage this to be a total luck of the draw situation once again.

No matter which retailer you choose, just move fast. Much like the launch of the RTX 3080 prices, the RTX 3090 stock, the RTX 3070 prices, and AMD's RX 6800 cards, stock will appear and disappear quickly. Be prepared to be ultra-fast in your F5-ing and equally so at checkout.

RTX 3060 Ti retailer links

US RTX 3060 Ti direct-to-product links

UK RTX 3060 Ti direct-to-product links

Please note: Like every single other hardware launches this year, the above links will get you in the right direction, to the right landing pages or product page but the sheer volume of traffic might well cause them to fail in the same way that we've seen in recent weeks. As always, keep persevering, as there have been plenty of examples of people being successful when they don't expect it.

Away from direct links to retailers here, our price-finding tech is constantly scouring the internet for the latest prices, so here are some latest prices on graphics cards to whet the appetite.

If you're in the mood for re-evaluating your PC in line with the arrival of the next 30-series GPU then check out our takes on the best CPU for gaming you can get, not to mention the best RAM for gaming.