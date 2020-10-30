Buy an RTX 3070 today: there's still 3070 stock at retailers

Inevitably, lots of folks are still scrambling around trying to find out how to buy an RTX 3070, who has the best RTX 3070 price, and who has 3070 stock today. Yesterday's launch was not as shambolic as 2020's previous hardware launches - we're looking at you PS5 pre-orders and Xbox Series X pre-orders, and the launch of the RTX 3080 prices, or the RTX 3090 - but stock was quite fleeting. But it is still possible to get one as UK retailer Overclockers UK has some that you're still able to add to your basket - go go go!

RTX 3070 stock: pre-order here

For supporting information and as a quick reminder the RTX 3070 is the littlest sibling (so far) of Nvidia's new family of Ampere-architecture 30-series cards. It's got 8GB of GDDR6 memory with 5888 CUDA cores, and the power it can achieve outdoes the RTX 2080Ti card and crushes its 20-series partner, the RTX 2070. At a price tag of just $499, this is frankly ridiculous and great, great value for money, and it'll be very worthy of a place on best graphics cards list across the internet, almost on value alone.

The 3080 and the 3090 will get more attention, but we're fans of the great value underdog as it offers an affordable premium graphics card that will successfully nail the 1440p gaming mark without trying to break into 4K territory and inevitably coming up a bit short.

As a result, it's a desirable card still, we think, and the below retailers did have stock and live RTX 3070 prices yesterday so are well worth taking a punt on today too to see if you get lucky.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

RTX 3070 Stock: Try these retailers

Please note: These links may or may not work but they're definitely worth trying as sometimes you can get lucky with one that's been a no-go previously. It really can be pot luck.

The above list of retailers should get you right where you need to be - with the caveat of low stock and the usual 2020 hardware launch results. With a bit of luck and charm, hopefully, we can get you that shiny new 30-series card. But if you can't remember the Black Friday gaming deals are just around the corner.

