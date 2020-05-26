Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich tonight in Der Klassiker

It's almost time for what could be the most important Bundesliga live stream of the season. So if you want to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich online, you're in the right place as we've got multiple options covered around the globe.

Kick-off times are as follows for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, also known locally as Der Klassiker: 6:30pm CEST, 5:30pm BST and 12:30pm ET.

The Bundesliga returned to action just over a week ago and even despite the fact it's the only one of Europe's top leagues resuming after Coronavirus shut everything down, this is still a massive game. Bayern are currently top, leading second-placed Dortmund by just four points. So it's a chance for Bayern to really extend their lead, or a win for Dortmund would make for a seriously nail-biting finish and keep the season much more interesting and intense.

Bundesliga live stream in the US - the easy method Cutting to the chase for US readers, the best way to continue enjoying the German Bundesliga - without Fox Sports on cable - is to go with a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV offer.

The German championship is one of the best leagues in the world and is one of the very top in Europe so it's a joy to be able to enjoy a Bundesliga live stream every week and drink in the genuine quality and a high standard of football. High-profile teams and names will be on show again this weekend, as well as every weekend in the near future as we get toward the real business end of the league. So, whether you're a keen German football fan or Bundesliga follower, or fan from anywhere else just looking to get their next live football hit, we've got you covered.

Bundesliga live stream in the USA

Fox Sports via Hulu TV | From $54.99 per month

US readers might well be familiar with Fox Sports having a firm grip on the Bundesliga in the US, and if you have cable television already then this may well be your best bet. However, for those who don't have cable, there may be....another way. If your local area covers and includes Fox Sports through Hulu then we think this is the best bet for a way to watch the Bundesliga online without going through the rigmarole of cable television. Their Hulu + Live TV package will include the two main Fox Sports channels if you're local area checks out, and with a free 1-week trial and a whole host of other streaming options opening up to you through Hulu's reach, then this might well be the best way for you to get your Bundesliga live stream sorted. It's a chunky fee, we'll admit, but it will be worth it.

Bundesliga live stream in the UK

BT Sport | £25 per month

With little surprise to those already slightly in the know - and maybe those not so in tune - UK football fans will need to head over to BT Sport to get access to the Bundesliga. You can get BT Sport as part of their extensive phone and broadband packages, but if it's sport alone you're after then the BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month on a contract-free basis, is the option to consider.

Bundesliga live stream in the Canada

SN Now+ | From CA$9.99

Along with its subscription TV channel, Sportsnet is your best bet for a Bundesliga live stream in Canada. You can try it out for as little as CA$9.99 for a seven-day pass to see if its for you which is well worth it for a test and to get some Bundesliga action in you. After the short pass you can then plump for a $27.99 a month agreement of you wish to keep it all going.

Bundesliga live stream in the Australia

beIN Sports | From AU$19.99 per month

The channel beIN Sports is what you need to access to get live Bundesliga action in Australia. You can go directly to the network and get the standalone streaming option which will cost you $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial however this won't get you anything else - unlike the other bundles we've highlighted throughout this page. So, if you're after biggest bang for buck then we'd recommend going through streaming service Kayo Sports. They offer beIN Sports as part of an AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels. This is a seriously great mix for sports fans. What's more there's a FREE 2-week trial on offer currently on offer so that 's a sure-fire way to get your Bundesliga hit this weekend done and in the bag easily.

Start a Bundesliga live stream online from anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From $6.67 / £5.50 per month

For those who can't easily stream the Bundesliga - or are lumbered with the more expensive deals - a VPN is your best option. A VPN is a 'Virtual Private Network' that hides the true, original of your internet address and connection thus allowing you to appear as if you are somewhere else. Anywhere else you wish, in fact. This method gives you a way around any region restrictions or geoblocking, letting you watch shows that aren't normally available where you are. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best and easiest one to go with. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Wherever the service is located you want to access, select a server of the same nationality and you'll be in and away. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching!