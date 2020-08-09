BT Broadband deals: super-fast fibre for crazy cheap prices and £50/£70 Reward Cards

Having fast broadband is a must right now as many of us find ourselves working from home for the foreseeable (but hopefully not too long...). BT knows this and is offering some of its faster fibre plans at best-ever prices for a limited time, which is pretty ideal if you asked us.

The deals we want to highlight today aren't just the most basic either (although there is a saving on that one too), but the more high-end Fibre 1 and Fibre 2 packages that offer 50 Mbps and 67 Mbps average speeds respectively. If that seems like gibberish to you, it basically means your connection will be fast enough to game and stream with ease. Better yet, these BT broadband deals come with a £50 or £70 BT Reward card to spend wherever you like.

If your household has more than one person using the WiFi at the same time – and let's face it, who doesn't – then we'd recommend the Fibre 2 package, which is now just £29.99, down from the usual £31.99, a saving of nearly £50 over the contract.

One of the best things about BT is that it offers a speed guarantee: other providers usually tout really fast speeds, but when you get into the fine print those are just averages, or best-case scenarios, which works great if you live in a city but it's less ideal if you don't. On top of that, BT also has the most powerful hub of UK providers.

A final note: these deals expire on August 13th, so make sure you don't miss out.

BT Fibre 1 | 50 Mbps average speeds | 24 month contract | £50 BT reward card | £26.99/month | £10 P&P | Available from BT

This is the broadband deal you should go for if you live with just yourself, or maybe one other person too, as 50 Mbps is easily fast enough for most tasks but would get a bit slower when your game-loving kids clock in after a long day at school.

BT Fibre 2 | 67 Mbps average speeds | 24 month contract | £70 BT reward card | £29.99/month (usually £31.99/month) | £10 P&P | Available from BT

If, like a lot of us, you live in a household with quite a few people, this is the deal for you: ideal for streaming, gaming, and downloading across multiple devices at once, all for a reduced price right now.

So, now definitely seems like the right time to take the plunge and upgrade your broadband setup and what better way to do it than indulging in a super-fast Fibre deal from BT, one of the UK's best providers.

