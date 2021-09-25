Bridgerton season 2 footage teases the return of high-society to Netflix

The first footage from Bridgerton season 2 has been revealed at Netflix's Tudum event. Watch it above and, yes, there's plenty of bantering, sparkling wit, and more than just a bit of underlying sexual tension.

Season 2 was confirmed to be in the works back in January of this year, and, this time round, will focus on Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton, with Sex Education's Simone Ashley playing the headstrong female lead Kate Sharma. It will be based on the second of Julia Quinn's novels, titled The Viscount Who Loved Me.

The first installment in the series followed Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and her romance with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, portrayed by Regé-Jean Page. While Dynevor will return in a smaller role in season 2, Page will not be back.

New additions to the season 2 cast also include Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Kate's naive younger sister, with Shelley Conn playing Kate's mother Mary, who has returned to London after her marriage caused scandal years ago. Calam Lynch joins the series as Theo Sharpe, a printer's assistant, while Rupert Young will portray Jack, who is connected to an important family.

Bridgerton was a runaway hit for Netflix, with the period romp becoming their most popular original series ever – beating the likes of Stranger Things and The Witcher.

