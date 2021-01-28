The Witcher is no longer Netflix’s biggest original series

It’s official: corsets, cravats, and a whole lot of sex is a bigger draw than Geralt slaying monsters. Bridgerton is now the biggest Netflix original series of all time, toppling the likes of The Witcher and Stranger Things in the process.

Bridgerton has been ‘watched’ (Netflix’s official metric for what constitutes watching a show is decidedly ambiguous) by 82 million people since its streaming launch on Christmas Day (H/T Deadline).

Previously, The Witcher held that crown. The adaptation of Andrej Sapkowski’s novels and short stories arrived in December 2019 to the tune of 76 million viewers in its first 28 days. The Witcher season 2 is already on the way and is currently filming.

Netflix has seen its numbers soar elsewhere. Recent French sensation Lupin, which saw early reactions herald it as an early contender for 2021’s best show, is already projected to reach 70 million households. Anya Taylor-Joy-led chess drama The Queen’s Gambit was also a surprise success with 62 million views.

But it’s Bridgerton they all have to beat. Its next biggest contender… might be itself. Season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix, with actor Nicola Coughlan already hinting at costume fittings taking place.

It’s not just on television that Netflix is looking to dominate in 2021 and beyond. The streamer has announced plans to release a new movie every single week this year, with some of the biggest names in Hollywood – such as Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo Di Caprio, and Gal Gadot – all showing up.

