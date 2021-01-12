Netflix has a new crime series that fans are calling an "early frontrunner for best show of 2021"

Lupin is now streaming on Netflix – but there’s every chance you’ve never heard of it, despite the French series appearing in the top three most-watched shows on the streaming service since its launch on January 8.

Lupin is based on the adventures of classic French character, thief Arsene Lupin (played by Omar Sy in the Netflix series), who wants to avenge the death of his father. The show is captivating viewers with its style, daring heists, and a charismatic lead who you would rob a bank for. Fans on Twitter are clamouring for a Part 2 and think Lupin will rank among 2021’s best shows when the year is out.

So, if you’re tempted and want to get in on the next big binging obsession – that will surely be the (virtual) watercooler conversation bt next week – here’s a taste of fan reactions and why you should watch Lupin on Netflix.

Lupin is the first “must-watch” of 2021

Netflix almost always has a flavour of the month: Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, and Cobra Kai have dominated the streaming conversation recently. What ties them all together? You were probably playing catch-up as all your friends and family watched it before you. Get ahead of the game here with the five-part Lupin – and use this overwhelming positive reaction of fans on Twitter as inspiration.

Lupin is the first must watch Netflix series in 2021January 10, 2021

Lupin series on Netflix is so good! I can see why it’s on Netflix’s Top 10 must watch.January 10, 2021

Totally recommend #Lupin on Netflix! best show I’ve watched in months and trust me, I’ve watched everything 😂January 10, 2021

It's no. 1 in Netflix right now for a reason. Highly-engrossing, clever and fun, Lupin is a well-paced crime thriller. Easy 10/10 and my early front-runner for best show of 2021 #Lupin pic.twitter.com/v0fAfc7XCCJanuary 11, 2021

Fans are praising Lupin’s lead, Omar Sy

Omar Sy isn’t a household name – but he soon could be. The French actor has appeared in Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past, but it’s here where he grabs the spotlight and never lets go.

#Lupin on @netflix has filled the hole in my heart for a stylish action-drama that has been empty since season 2 of #Sherlock. Absolutely loving it😍@OmarSy is an amazing presence and I am quickly realising I really need to watch more of his work!January 10, 2021

Just finished watching Lupin, it only took me one day. Once you start watching the first minutes you cannot let it go... @OmarSy once more demonstrating his Magic, his performance grabs you and makes you feel all the emotions firsthand. Bravo!!👏👏 Can't wait for part 2 #LupinJanuary 12, 2021

Stand out performance @OmarSy in the magnificent #Lupin on #Netflix a must watchJanuary 11, 2021

The best way to watch Lupin

Now, a PSA: Lupin will play automatically on Netflix with an English dub. As many on Twitter are quick to point out, it’s a joy to watch in subtitles with the original French audio. Make the settings your first port of call.

fuck @netflix I really need to watch more of your non-us shows. Turned off that default dubbing nonsense & switching to french w/english subs. #Lupin damn. I’d like 100+ more episodes please ASAP — @OmarSy straight fire 🥸January 10, 2021

Really digging this #Lupin so far on Netflix. Switched to sub one I clocked out was a French language original.January 10, 2021

The wait for Lupin Part 2 goes on

Interestingly, Lupin isn’t divided into seasons. Instead, Part 1 is available now and is infuriatingly short at only five episodes. Of course, with most having watched the show in a couple of days, the are already calls for Netflix to release Part 2.

Woooaaahhhh! Best 8hrs of my life binge watching #Lupin. Can season two air like erm tomorrow... 🙃@netflix @strongblacklead @OmarSy #lupinnetflix pic.twitter.com/Nloax0ggh2January 10, 2021

I NEED SEASON 2 OF LUPIN AND I NEED IT NOW!!!January 11, 2021

Don't get it confused with other Lupins

No, it’s not Lupin from Harry Potter, nor the anime version of Lupin – though a heist series with the wolf from Harry Potter would be a must-watch.

You mean Remus right?🙃#Lupin pic.twitter.com/StP5IGmkAIJanuary 9, 2021

#Lupin but its not THIS lupin pic.twitter.com/hiDrlIYzrOJanuary 10, 2021

