Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito could be Far Cry 6's next villain

Rumours are swirling that Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian actor, Giancarlo Esposito, will star in Far Cry 6.

In a recent interview , Esposito confirmed he'd been working on a "huge" video game that required a whole "new style of acting", but stopped short of revealing the name of the game he'd been involved in.

“This video game I did – which is going to be huge – [but I] can’t really mention it,” Esposito teased.

Far Cry 6 has yet to be announced, let alone confirm its voice talent, but GameReactor stepped forward to insist that Esposito was talking about Far Cry 6. Curiously, though, the post making the assertion has since been deleted and its cached copy, too, has now been removed. VGC , however, saw and reported on the story before the original source was deleted and it seems the story's since been magnified by the Streisand Effect .

If the rumours true, this would see Esposito – who we already know can portray magnificent villains – follow in the footsteps of Better Call Saul's Michael Mando, whose performance of Vaas Montenegro in Far Cry 3 was critically-acclaimed. It also falls neatly into line with what we know of Ubisoft's plans this year, particularly as the developer/publisher reportedly has one more AAA game to announce by the end of the fiscal year, March 2021.

Maybe we'll find out more at Ubisoft Forward? Ubisoft recently shared a teaser trailer for its upcoming Ubi Forward digital showcase, which is set to take place on July 12.

The trailer gave us a peek at some of the games we'll be seeing during the upcoming show, with bite-sized glimpses of some of Ubisoft's most anticipated titles, including Watch Dogs: Legion , Assassins Creed Valhalla , and Hyper Scape . The Settlers, however, has just been delayed indefinitely - so we'll have to wait and see if and when we'll find out more about that.