Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Hyper Scape teased in UbiForward event sneak peek

Ubisoft has posted a short teaser trailer for its upcoming Ubi Forward digital showcase, which is set to take place on July 12.

The short trailer gives us a sneak peek at some of the games we'll be seeing during the upcoming, with bite-size glimpses of some of Ubisoft's most anticipated upcoming titles, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassins Creed Valhalla, and Hyper Scape.

The countdown to #UbiForward is on! Get a sneak peek at what's coming and join the celebration live on July 12

The first image you can see shows a shot of London Bridge with the word "Severe" displayed on either side. We know that the upcoming hacking RPG Watch Dogs: Legion is set in a post-Brexit alternate reality in the UK, where you'll get to explore a futuristic London, so it looks like we can expect to see more of the game during the event. After it was initially delayed, Watch Dogs: Legion doesn't currently have a set release date other than 2020, so perhaps the showcase will confirm when we can expect to jump into this adventure.

We also get to see shots of scenery that screams Assassins Creed Valhalla. Set in England and Norway during the Dark Ages, you'll be playing as a Viking assassin called Eivor who's "on a quest for glory." With an open-world setting to explore, oodles of character customisation options - such as tattoos and hairstyles - and the option to play as a man or a woman, the next adventure is set to follow in the footsteps of Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassins Creed Odyssey and build on the RPG aspects of the franchise.

Due to release Holiday 2020, Valhalla will be launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as current-gen consoles. We've already seen some glimpses of the game in previous showcases, but here's hoping we get a more detailed look at some gameplay during UbiFoward.

And finally, you can also see scenic shots of Hyper Scape, Ubisoft's upcoming free-to-play cyberpunk battle royale which was only just announced. The game is set to launch on PC first initially, before landing on consoles at a later date, and it looks like we'll get to see more of what's in store for us in Ubisoft's take on the Battle Royale genre very soon.

