Ubisoft will hold E3-style showcase Ubisoft Forward on July 12

Ubisoft has joined the rapidly ballooning list of studios planning their own digital events in order to make up for the cancellation of E3 2020. The publisher just announced Ubisoft Forward, an E3-style event promising "exclusive game news, reveals, and more."

Ubisoft Forward will be held on July 12 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BT, which is quite a bit later than most of the showcases that have been announced. The E3 2020 schedule is technically just a collection of isolated shows at this point, but most of them line up with the usual E3 season in early June. Ubisoft's show is coming a full month later, but it won't be totally alone with the Summer Game Fest umbrella event stretching into August.

With Assassin's Creed Valhalla officially out in the open, there's really no telling what to expect from Ubisoft this year. We knew for an absolute fact that another Assassin's Creed was in the oven, but that's about where our certainty ends. There are the usual suspects, like Far Cry and Tom Clancy, and also pipe dreams like Splinter Cell, and at this point everything is essentially equally likely. Except Prince of Persia, of course. My optimism for the future of that series has been ground to dust by years of silence, random adaptations, and Easter eggs. We'll just have to make do with that long-lost Prince of Persia prototype which just resurfaced.

In their thirst for details, some people have been reading into the landscape timelapse that Ubisoft shared along with the event's Twitter announcement. But if that is actually a teaser, rather than a random snippet of environment b-roll like the kind Ubisoft regularly uses to back announcements, all it tells us is that the studio's next big game will have… grass. And frankly I could've told you that.