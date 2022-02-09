The Book of Boba Fett finale's most heartwarming scene has everyone emotional

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7! Turn back now if you haven't seen the finale on Disney Plus!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 has finally reunited two major Star Wars characters, and the internet is getting very emotional.

In The Book of Boba Fett episode 6, Luke Skywalker presents Baby Yoda (otherwise known as Grogu) with a big choice – he can either take the Beskar chainmail Din Djarin brought as a gift, or accept Yoda's lightsaber and continue his Jedi training. The episode ends before the Child's decision is revealed.

It's quite the cliffhanger, and this episode leaves us in suspense until a lone X-wing arrives on Tatooine. It's not Luke inside, though, but Baby Yoda, shuttled to the desert planet by R2-D2. Peli Motto takes the little green guy to the Mandalorian, and the reunion we've all been waiting for finally happens – which is making the internet very happy.

One watcher spotted a parallel with The Mandalorian season 2 finale, bringing the story full circle.

#TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers----“i’ll see you again. i promise.” pic.twitter.com/Xbd056AItVFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Another noticed that Baby Yoda is already putting his Jedi training to good use: "Grogu learnt to jump...right into Mando's arms. And now I am truly satisfied."

"DIN & GROGU ARE REUINITED?????!?!,!,!,!,&,&/‚d" was another viewer's response.

Someone else loved what they saw: "#BookofBobaFett finale!! What a ride it really delivered what fans wanted to see! #Grogu did chose #TheMandalorian over the saber the way he wears the cute little armour & Din gasps on seeing him & Grogu reaching out to touch his father's face"

#BookofBobaFett finale!! What a ride 🔥 it really delivered what fans wanted to see! #Grogu did chose #TheMandalorian over the saber 🥲 the way he wears the cute little armour & Din gasps on seeing him & Grogu reaching out to touch his father's face 🥲😭 pic.twitter.com/BnYd0X87R5February 9, 2022 See more

Plus, after the reunion, Mando gave Grogu his favorite toy back: the silver ball from the Razor Crest.

"DIN GAVE GROGU THE BALL BACK NO ONE TALK TO ME," said one fan, while another asked: "Din giving Grogu the ball what if I cried"

One person was overwhelmed: "THE LITTLE BALL..... DIN GAVE GROGU THE LITTLE BALL...... IM FUCKING SOBBING"

The episode ends with Mando and Grogu in the N-1 starfighter together, with Baby Yoda in the droid pod. The Child keeps tapping the glass, and eventually Din gives in and flies the starfighter at full speed, to Baby Yoda's delight.

"Grogu's breath fogging up the glass was one of the cutest things I've ever seen in my life that whole scene was adorable af," said one person.

"LMAOOO GROGU BULLYING MANDO INTO SPEEDING they're so funny" said another.

Now that the duo are finally reunited, we can expect to see a lot more of them in The Mandalorian season 3, which could be coming this Christmas.

While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.