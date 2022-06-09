Boba Fett actor hopes his character will be "back to his badass ways" in The Mandalorian season 3

Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison is keen to return for The Mandalorian season 3 – and he wants his character to return to his "badass" roots.

"We’ve got to bring him back somewhere. We’ve got to see the old Boba Fett," Morrison told Entertainment Tonight . "We reintroduced him. We found out some stuff. But I think it’s time to get him back to his badass ways. No two ways around that. So, I think we sort of have that scope to go back there, but that’s out of my control. I’ll just see what happens."

Morrison originally played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and then went on to play his clone son Boba, voicing him in The Empire Strikes Back and portraying him fully in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

The latter, released in December 2021, sees the bounty hunter team up with mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to navigate the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Morrison also had a cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2 , portraying a veteran clone trooper begging for money on the streets of the planet Daiyu.