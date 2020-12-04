The Mandalorian brought back a major Star Wars character, and the internet can't handle it

Twitter reacts to that surprise return

The Mandalorian
(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Warning: this is the way towards huge spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6, so turn back now if you haven’t seen Chapter 14!

The events of The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6 took the eponymous gunslinger and baby Grogu to the planet Tython, where the Child ended up connecting to the Force – and then being snatched by the sinister Dark Troopers. As shocking as Moff Gideon waving the Darksaber in Baby Yoda’s face was, the episode had another jaw-dropping moment: the return of Boba Fett.

The fan favourite character was briefly seen watching Mando ride past the binary sunset back in Chapter 9, and now it’s confirmed that the shadowy figure who approached Fennec Shand in season 1 was also the bounty hunter. The last time he was seen in the Star Wars saga, he was getting swallowed whole by a Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi – and there's some explaining needed as to how he survived.

The internet reacted to his appearance just as you’d expect – with plenty of excitement. After the bounty hunter showed off his impressive stormtrooper-beating skills – and even donned his iconic armour again – people on Twitter got busy celebrating his appearance and, of course, memeing. Scroll down to check out the best responses to Boba’s triumphant return.

During the same episode, we also got some interesting details about Boba courtesy of a glimpse at his chain code, which has already been translated.

