Bleeding Edge, a new 4v4 brawler by the Hellblade developer, gets March release date

Ninja Theory's upcoming battler, Bleeding Edge, is coming to Xbox One and PC on March 24. A Steam page for Bleeding Edge opened up before X019 and revealed not only the release date, but closed beta and pre-order details as well. The release date was later confirmed at the event with a cinematic release trailer.
Bleeding Edge was announced at E3 2019, but since then Ninja Studio hasn't said much else about the upcoming competitive battler. What we have seen looks like a lot of fun, a team-based brawler with colorful characters, cool weapons, and a focus on melee combat. For reference, Ninja Theory is also responsible for Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, which absolutely does not fit the same description. The Steam description confirms cross-platform multiplayer, which isn't a big surprise considering it's under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella.
Here's a clip from the official description of some of Bleeding Edge's characters: "Burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York’s most wanted assassin."
If you pre-order Bleeding Edge, you'll gain access to two closed betas as well as the 'Punk Pack,' which is a collection of skins, stickers, emotes, and a mount. The first closed beta starts on February 14 and the second on March 13. Bleeding Edge looks like a refreshing new take on competitive multiplayer, and we'll be looking forward to more details leading up to launch.
