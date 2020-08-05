No, Black Widow isn’t coming to Disney Plus: Mulan is a "one-off", Disney says

Mulan is going straight to Disney Plus on September 4 for $29.99 – but don’t expect Disney to follow suit with other big releases, such as Black Widow.

Despite a fake Twitter account fooling more than a few people with its “announcement” that Black Widow is going to Disney Plus instead of cinemas in November, Mulan is definitely a “one-off” for the House of Mouse.

“We’re fortunate that we have the opportunity to bring it to our own direct-to-consumer platform so consumers can enjoy it,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during Disney’s third-quarter investors meeting (via Alpha Street)

“But we’re looking at Mulan as a one-off in terms of – as opposed to, say, trying to say there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at. So Mulan is a one-off.”

Mulan, originally set for March before being delayed several times and then removed from the release schedule entirely, marks a new temporary direction for Disney, one that it’s keen to learn from.

“We find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering, our premier access offering, to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptake of the number of subscribers that we get on the platform but the actual number of transactions on the Disney Plus platform that we get on that [on-demand] offering.”

That isn’t to say Black Widow won’t be on Disney Plus at all. Subscribers will likely have to wait well into 2021 for the Marvel Phase 4 movie to drop on the streaming service instead of shelling out $30 to own it at launch.