Mulan is coming to Disney Plus September 4 for $30

The live-action adaptation of Mulan is coming to Disney Plus on September 4, and it'll cost subscribers $30.

As revealed by Disney executives during an earnings call with analysts (via Deadline), Mulan will also get a limited theatrical release in areas where the Disney Plus streaming service isn't available and theaters are open.

"In the US, Canada, New Zealand, and a number of countries, we will be offering on Disney Plus, the epic Mulan on a premiere access beginning September 4, the price point being $29.99 in the US," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

There might be some sticker shock for subscribers learning that on top of the usual subscription charge, they'll need to pay another $30 to watch Mulan on Disney Plus. A subscription to the popular streaming service costs $7 a month or $70 annually.

Mulan was originally set for a theatrical release in March of this year, but was delayed to July 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and again to August 21. The new September release date is likely to stick, as Disney is no longer contending with the uncertain reopening of movie theaters with a largely at-home debut.

The live-action Mulan got its first trailer back in December, showcasing plenty of gravity-defying wire-fu fighting, but sadly no little red dragons. "When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential," reads the official premise from Disney.

For something to watch now, here are the best new Disney Plus movies and shows.