Black Ops Cold War players uncover secret grenade launcher in campaign mission

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War only launched today, but players have already discovered a secret method of obtaining a grenade launcher in the game's campaign.

Over on the Black Ops Cold War subreddit, the video below was posted earlier today, showing how you can get a grenade launcher in the Redlight, Greenlight mission. Approach the big Burger Boy (don't worry, you can't miss him), and hammer the button on the left of the statue to place an order. If you completely exhaust the lines of dialog from the Burger Boy, out pops a grenade launcher from the rear of the mascot. Don't ask how it got up there.

I love that the Black Ops Cold War community is already uncovering secret little details like this in a game that launched less than 24 hours ago. Elsewhere on the subreddit there are complaints of error codes, comments on the game's split screen, and someone's even managed to obtain a golden gun already.

Black Ops Cold War launched today for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It's available on day one for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and the DualSense controller for the PS5 has unique haptic feedback for every individual gun.

