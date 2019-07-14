Black Ops 4 is down to just £12 on PS4 in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has some of the best multiplayer in the series, and it's only gotten better - and bigger - in the past year. If you play on PS4 and you still haven't tried it, now's the perfect time to pick it up, as it's just £12 on Amazon - more than 52% off. This is one of the best Amazon Prime Day game deals thus far, and now's the perfect jumping-on point given the recent release of Black Ops 4's Apocalypse Z DLC .

Black Ops 4 doesn't have a proper campaign, but it makes up for it in the breadth and quality of its multiplayer modes. It's got traditional team fights, the Blackout battle royale, and the biggest zombies experience yet. Especially at 50% off, it's a great pick-up.

Black Ops 4 is basically the cinematic multiverse of FPS multiplayer. It's got the team-based fights you'd expect from Call of Duty, battle royale in the form of Blackout, and zombies to top it off. In general, the game's multiplayer benefits from quality of life changes like smaller teams, tighter maps, more even weapon balance, and a slightly higher average time-to-kill. Blackout stumbled at launch and the initial zombies experience was a little too familiar, but after months of balance updates and the addition of new maps, both modes have found their footing. If you want to experience it in 4K and HDR glory remember to weigh up your upgrade options with a look at the best PS4 Pro deals and the best gaming TVs you can get.